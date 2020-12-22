Streaming Analytics Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

A key factor driving market growth is the need to find advanced solutions to make real-time decisions on business events. IoT adoption is increasing in various industries and the demand for data streaming solutions is increasing. Therefore, the streaming analytics market is growing worldwide. Along with this, there are also several factors limiting the growth of the streaming analytics market, such as data security and data privacy and low return on investment hindering the market growth.

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and streaming analytics market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis of the streaming analytics industry to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the streaming analytics market trends.

The key market players in the streaming analytics market include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Informatica Corporation, TIBCO Software, SQLStream, SAS Institute, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Software AG, and Impetus Technologies.

Streaming Analytics Market Segments:

By Component

Software

Services

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium sized Enterprises

By Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

By Application

Fraud Detection

Predictive Asset Management

Risk Management

Network Management and Optimization

Sales and Marketing

Supply Chain Management

Location Intelligence

Others

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Government

Retail and E-Commerce

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Others

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Streaming Analytics Market Report

What was the Streaming Analytics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Streaming Analytics Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Streaming Analytics Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

