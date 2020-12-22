Field Service Management Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The global field service management market size is valued at $3.12 billion in 2018, is expected to reach $108.1 billion by 2026, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16% from 2019 to 2025. Field Service Management (FSM) solutions are automated systems. Simplify all processes related to field operations. Field service providers can use field service software to schedule orders, dispatch the right agents to the right work locations, and track vehicles. Some of the key benefits of FSM include access to customer information from any location, reduced operational overhead and fuel costs, mobile workforce management, increased productivity, and increased customer satisfaction.
Some of the key players of global field service management market includes Capterra(US), Accurent(US), Acumatica Inc. (US), Astea International Inc. (US), Click Software(US), Comarch SA (Poland), Field Aware(US), IBM Corporation (US), IFS(Sweden), Infor(US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Salesforce.com (US), SAP SE (Germany), OverIT (Italy), among others.
Field Service Management Market Segmentations
Based on component:
- Solution
- Schedule, Dispatch and Route Optimization
- Customer Management
- Work Order Management
- Inventory Management
- Service Contract Management
- Reporting and Analytics
- Services
- Consulting
- Integration and Implementation
- Training and Support
Based on the deployment type:
- Cloud
- On-premises
Based on organization size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Based on verticals
- Telecom
- IT and ITeS
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Manufacturing
- Construction and Real Estate
- Transportation and Real Estate
- Transportation and Logistics
- Energy and Utilities
- Oil and Gas
- Others (BFSI and Retail)
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Field Service Management Market Report
- What was the Field Service Management Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).
- What will be the CAGR of Field Service Management Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Field Service Management Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
