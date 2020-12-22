US Electric Vehicle Plastics Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The US electric vehicle plastics market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The rising trend towards the lightweight electric vehicle in the country further raises the demand for plastics use for electric vehicles. Cohesive government regulations are also expected to drive the demand for electric vehicles thus the EV plastic demand. Several US states have adopted zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandates and/or have stated an intention to continue to improve vehicle fuel economy.

For instance, the government of California has introduced a zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV) program, under which the government grants support for the roll-out of electric vehicles in the US. The program assigns each automaker “ZEV credits” so that automakers are required to meet an appropriate percentage of ZEV sales. In October 2016, the Government of California has issued an executive order for the production and sales of over 1.5 million ZEVs on the road by 2025. However, in January 2018, the order has been revised and the aim is extended with a new executive order demanding to roll-out around 5 million ZEVs in California by 2030.

US Electric Vehicle Plastics Market – Segmentation

By Plastic Type

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyamide (PA)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polyamide (PA)

Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA)

Others (Polypropylene)

By Vehicle Type

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Company Profiles

Arkema Group

AGC Chemicals

BASF SE

Celanese Corp.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Formosa Plastics Corp.

INEOS AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

LG Chem Ltd.

SABIC

Solvay SA

