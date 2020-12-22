Agricultural Biological Market Business overview, Upcoming Trends, Growth, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Agricultural Biologicals Market size is estimated to account for a value of USD 8.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13% to reach a value of USD 18.9 billion by 2025.

The growing trend of sustainable agriculture in the global market, low residue levels and support regulation are key factors driving the market growth. Expansion, new product launches and contracts have been the dominant strategies adopted by major players to capitalize on strong market potential.

Key Market Players

Key players in the market include BASF SE (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), Marrione Bio Innovation (US), Isagro (Italy), UPL (India), Evogene (Israel), Bayer (Germany), and Vegalab (US).

Based on Function:

Crop protection

Biocontrol

Crop enhancement

Biofertilizers

Biostimulants

Based on product type:

Microbials

Macrobials

Semiochemicals

Natural products

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Agricultural Biological industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Agricultural Biological Market Report

1. What was the Agricultural Biological Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Agricultural Biological Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Agricultural Biological Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

