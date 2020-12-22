Hospital Information System Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2018-2023

Hospital Information Systems (HIS) is a digital integrated system that is design to manage all aspects of hospital operations such as administrative, financial and store data for patient’s medication and inventory of the medical store. There is a shift from the traditional approach of paper-based manual operations to IT-based solutions in hospital management. HIS is basically designed to manage all the information such as administrative and inventory functions, which allows the healthcare provider to do their work effectively. In addition, it supports in managing patient profiles, processing and billing and inventory workflow. Factors motivating the growth of the hospital information system market include an increase in demand of people for the better quality of healthcare services. The growing adoption of cloud-based HIS across various segments of the healthcare sector is also another factor that drives the growth of this market. Complex installation and maintenance cost and lack of skilled IT professionals in the healthcare industry at present are major restraining factors which may affect the growth of this market. Currently, the adoption of EHR, eHealth platforms, and web-based technology are the major opportunities for this market. In addition, the increased funding and initiative by the government and major players in providing better healthcare services are also contribute to the growth of this market in the forecast year.
Geographically HIS market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region represents considerably the largest market for HIS in 2017 owing to the presence of large number of market players in the region. The Asia Pacific is considered to be the fastest growing region as government regulation of these economies encourages healthcare providers to adopt technically advanced HIS systems. Europe is expected to have considerable market share due to the increasing use of HIS in managing various administrative activities of hospitals. The major countries that will contribute to the market are UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy.
GLOBAL HOSPITAL INFORMATION SYSTEMS MARKET SEGMENTATION
BY DEPLOYMENT
- WEB BASED
- ON-PREMISES
- CLOUD BASED
BY COMPONENTS
- HARDWARE
- SOFTWARE
- SERVICES
BY PRODUCT
- ELECTRONIC MEDICAL RECORD (EMR)
- ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD (EHR)
- LABORATORY INFORMATION SYSTEM
- CARDIOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEM
- RADIOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEM
- MATERIAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM
- CLINICAL DATA REPOSITORY
- HR AND PAYROLL
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- KEY STRATEGIES
- KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS
REGIONAL ANALYSIS
- NORTH AMERICA
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
- EUROPE
- UK
- GERMANY
- SPAIN
- FRANCE
- ITALY
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA PACIFIC
- INDIA
- CHINA
- JAPAN
- REST OF APAC
- REST OF THE WORLD
COMPANY PROFILES
- ADROIT INFOSYSTEMS PVT. LTD.
- ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.
- ATHENAHEALTH, INC
- CARESOFT INC.
- CARESTREAM HEALTH INC.
- CERNER CORPORATION
- ECLINICALWORKS, LLC
- EPIC SYSTEMS CORPORATION
- GE HEALTHCARE
- GREENWAY HEALTH LLC
- INGENIOUS MED INC.
- MCKESSON CORPORATION
- MERGE HEALTHCARE, INC
- NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE
- PHILIPS HEALTHCARE
- PINNACLE TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD.
- PRACTICE FUSION, INC.
- PRACTO
- PROEMTECH INFOSYSTEMS PVT. LTD.
- SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS
