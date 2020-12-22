Power Electronics Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2019-2025

The global power electronics market size is expected to grow from $35.1 billion in 2020 to $44.4 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.7%. Growing interest in the use of renewable power around the world, increasing adoption of power electronics in electric vehicle manufacturing, and increasing use of power electronics in consumer electronics are key factors driving the market growth. Increasing use of GaN and SiC products in various applications and increasing industrialization in developing countries are expected to create lucrative opportunities for players operating in the market during the forecast period. To combat the COVID-19 pandemic, it is expected that governments in different countries have implemented multiple regulations (e.g. complete closure of manufacturing facilities, limited production to limited workforce), and reduced demand for end products will affect the growth of enterprises . Power electronics market in 2020.

Key Players In Power Electronics Market

Infineon Technologies (Germany), ON Semiconductor (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Vishay Intertechnology (US), Fuji Electric (Japan), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Renesas Electronics (Japan), Texas Instruments (US), Toshiba (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), GaN Systems (Canada), Littelfuse (US), Maxim Integrated (US), Microchip (US), ROHM (Japan), SEMIKRON (Germany), Transphorm (US), UnitedSiC (US), and Wolfspeed, A Cree Company (US) are some of the key players operating in the power electronics market.

Global Power Electronics Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Device type:

Power Discrete

Power Module

Power IC

By Material

Silicon (Si)

Silicon Carbide (SiC)

Gallium Nitride (GaN)

By Voltage

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

By Vertical

ICT

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Power Electronics Market Report

What was the Power Electronics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Power Electronics Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Power Electronics Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

