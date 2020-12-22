Distribution Automation Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2019-2025

The report distribution automation market size is expected to grow from $12.4 billion in 2020 to $17.7 billion in 2025 with a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2025.

The global distribution automation market will be fuelled by the energy and power industry in both developed and emerging countries in the coming years. The use of renewable energy is increasing as non-renewable energy sources are rapidly depleted. This is another major factor that is expected to revitalize this global market in the coming years. In addition, the increasing application of IoT and the development of communication technology along with technological advances are expected to further lead the distribution automation market in the future. Implementing deployment automation can witness more effective monitoring and cost-effective maintenance in a variety of industries. Distribution automation technology provides network administrators or operators with incremental capabilities to easily detect, locate and diagnose problems, along with problems and faults related to equipment or system modules. In fact, FLISR (Fault Location, Isolation, and Restoration of Service) technology automatically isolates issues to identify key issues and issues in seconds. The properties of these distribution automation technologies are expected to have a positive impact on the distribution automation market globally in the future. Hence, these are some of the factors that could particularly contribute to the Distribution Automation market during the forecast timeline. However, the high installation cost of distribution automation technology can hamper the distribution automation market globally in the future.

Key Players In Distribution Automation Market

The “Global Distribution Automation Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are

Schneider Electric

• Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

• S&C Electric

• Cisco

• ABB

• Landis+Gyr

• General Electric Company

• G&W Electric

• Power System Engineering

• Xylem (Sensus)

The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share, and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

Global Distribution Automation Market: Segmentation Analysis

Distribution Automation Market by Component

Software and Services

• Communication Technology

Distribution Automation Market by Type of Utility

Public Utility

• Private Utility

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Distribution Automation Market Report

What was the Distribution Automation Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Distribution Automation Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Distribution Automation Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

