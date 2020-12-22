US Pregnancy Test Kits Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The US pregnancy test kits market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The high adoption of rapid and home-based pregnancy test kits owing to the convenience of checking the possibility of pregnancy is the major factor influencing the overall growth of the US pregnancy test kits market. In addition to this, increasing awareness regarding family planning is also providing significant growth to the market. Moreover, the easy availability of test kits on offline channels as well as e-commerce websites is also a positive factor for the market growth.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/us-pregnancy-test-kits-market

The awareness regarding teenage pregnancy and its adverse effects on health as well as the career of the teen-parents across the country is significantly high owing to various awareness initiatives by government and non-government organizations. The high awareness of teen pregnancy is expected to drive the adoption of at-home rapid pregnancy test kits, thereby fuelling the growth of the market. Digital display pregnancy test kits are easy to use and read which is expected to experience a higher adoption rate in the country owing to the high affinity of the population towards new technological advancements.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/us-pregnancy-test-kits-market

US Pregnancy Test Kits Market Report Segment

By Type of Test

Blood Test For HCG

Urine Test For HCG

By Product

Digital Devices

Line Indicators

Test Cassette Format

Test Strip Format

Test Midstream Format

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies

Retail Stores

Online Channels

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Accuquik (AdvaCare Pharma USA)

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Clinical Guard

Germaine Laboratories, Inc

Natalist

PREGMATE

Procter & Gamble Co.

Quidel Corp.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/us-pregnancy-test-kits-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404