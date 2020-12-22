US Pregnancy Test Kits Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The US pregnancy test kits market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The high adoption of rapid and home-based pregnancy test kits owing to the convenience of checking the possibility of pregnancy is the major factor influencing the overall growth of the US pregnancy test kits market. In addition to this, increasing awareness regarding family planning is also providing significant growth to the market. Moreover, the easy availability of test kits on offline channels as well as e-commerce websites is also a positive factor for the market growth.
The awareness regarding teenage pregnancy and its adverse effects on health as well as the career of the teen-parents across the country is significantly high owing to various awareness initiatives by government and non-government organizations. The high awareness of teen pregnancy is expected to drive the adoption of at-home rapid pregnancy test kits, thereby fuelling the growth of the market. Digital display pregnancy test kits are easy to use and read which is expected to experience a higher adoption rate in the country owing to the high affinity of the population towards new technological advancements.
US Pregnancy Test Kits Market Report Segment
By Type of Test
- Blood Test For HCG
- Urine Test For HCG
By Product
- Digital Devices
- Line Indicators
- Test Cassette Format
- Test Strip Format
- Test Midstream Format
By Distribution Channel
- Pharmacies
- Retail Stores
- Online Channels
Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Accuquik (AdvaCare Pharma USA)
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
- Clinical Guard
- Germaine Laboratories, Inc
- Natalist
- PREGMATE
- Procter & Gamble Co.
- Quidel Corp.
