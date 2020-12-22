Global Wireless LAN Controller Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

The global wireless LAN controller market is significantly growing at a CAGR of more than 5.0% during the forecast period. The factors that are anticipated to drive the wireless LAN controller market such as increasing deployments of indoor & outdoor access points through enterprises to meet coverage requirements. As enterprises are enhancing their business, they need a reliable wireless infrastructure that supports a large range of network resources and applications. These lead to a rise in the use of devices that offer integrated connectivity and security for mobile clients and IoT devices. Furthermore, the increasing utilization of such devices that rising the demand for the WLAN controller which offers centralized management for all access points and various other devices is contributing to the market growth. The increasing popularity of Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) and IoT to enhancing coverage across the enterprise are raising the need to offer more controllers that simplify network management and expanding efficiency.

The wireless LAN controller market is expected to have a considerable growth rate as businesses are improving their wireless infrastructure to support enterprise mobility. These compel them to deploy a centralized wireless LAN controller that manages the LAN infrastructure and decreasing the costs of overall network management.To support the unpredictable business requirement that includes large bandwidth, low latency and to support business-critical applications, enterprises are relying on their wireless network infrastructure. The growing demand for Wi-Fi access points in the enterprises has made challenging for network administrators to monitor thousands of access points. These leads in the adoption of a cloud-managed wireless LAN controller, where access points are connected to a virtual controller which is located in the public cloud. Cloud service providers manager controller and aids enterprise to support a large range of access points without any additional costs to buy then wireless LAN management equipment.

Global Wireless LAN Controller Market Segmentation

By Type

Cloud-Based Controller

On-Premises Controller

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs)

By Network Deployment

Centralized

Distributed

By Application

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Government & Public Sector

Retail

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

ALE International (Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise)

Allied Telesis, Inc.

Belden, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

D-Link Corp.

Extreme Networks, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Korenix Technology (Beijer Electronics Group)

LANCOM Systems GmbH (A subsidiary of Rohde & Schwarz GmbH)

NCR Corp.

NETGEAR, Inc.

Ruckus Networks (An ARRIS Company)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd.

ZTE Corp.

Zyxel Communications Corp.

