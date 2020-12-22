Industrial Machine Vision Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global machine vision market size was valued at USD 9.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 13 billion in 2025. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period. With the COVID-19 crisis, the world is witnessing a health and economic pandemic. This led many companies to shut down manufacturing plants and shut down most operations. The main driver of the machine vision market is the increasing demand for quality inspection and automation. Other drivers include the rapid growth of the use of industrial robots for automation in the automotive and home appliance sectors. The market penetration of the Machine Vision market is analysed in both pre and post COVID-19 scenarios.

Key Market Players

The key market players in the market are Cognex Corporation (US), Basler AG (Germany), Omron Corporation (Japan), Keyence (Japan), National Instruments (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), Teledyne Technologies (US), TKH Group (The Netherlands), Texas Instruments (US), Intel Corporation (US), ISRA Vision (Germany), Sick AG (Germany) and FLIR Systems (US).

These players are increasingly undertaking product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, and agreements to develop and introduce new machine vision solutions in the market.

Segmentation: Global Machine Vision Market

By Component

Camera

Frame Grabber

Optics

LED Lighting

Processor

Software Tools

Deep learning

By Product

PC-based Machine Vision Systems

Smart Camera-based Vision Systems

By End-User

Automotive

Glass

Metal

Wood

Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics

Semiconductor

Electrical/Electronic

Rubber and Plastic

Medical Devices

Printing

Food and Beverage

Others

By Application

Identification

Positioning & Guidance

Measurement

Quality Assurance & Inspection

Character Recognition

Symbol Reading Part Recognition

Others

