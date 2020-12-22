Confectionery Packaging Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

Confectionery can be defined as the art of making food that is rich in sugar and carbohydrate proportion. Confectionery food items include pastries, cakes, candied nuts, chocolates, chewing gum, and pastilles. Confectionery packaging is a necessary step to protect food and to retain the quality and taste of the food item. There is an increasing demand for confectionery products which is driving the confectionery packaging market globally. This demand for confectionery products is driven by the swift urbanization, increasing disposable income and changing consumer preferences towards confectionery items. As the internet is becoming an undeniable part of everyone’s life, the growth in e-commerce industry can be clearly seen. Various confectionery makers are providing products via e-commerce channel due to increasing demand for chocolate and other confectionery items which is contributing to the market growth.

Confectionery manufacturers are looking for advanced confectionery packaging that provides variety in size and shape for different confectionery products. Basically, paper and paperboards, aluminum foils, and plastics are extensively used products for flexible packaging products. With the stringent regulations employed by the government across the globe, manufacturers are now more focused on creating a healthy and eco-friendly packaging. The eco-friendly material being used for the flexible packaging includes papers made from sustainably managed forests and bioplastic which have a minimal negative impact on the environment. This will create significant opportunities for paper-based packaging solutions across the globe.

North America has the largest share in the global confectionery packaging market attributed to the growth in the demand for lightweight confectionery packaging for the food products and the use of bioplastic due to government policies. Among emerging economies, the market of China is expected to show the highest growth due to the growing e-commerce market, increasing population and rising per capita income. Some of the key companies working on confectionery packaging market include Berry Global Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Amcor Ltd., Bemis Company Inc., Sealed Air Corp., International Paper Company, Crown Holdings, Inc., WestRock Company, Printpack Inc. and Sonoco Products Company.

Current Market Trends Covered in the Market Report:

E-commerce industry growth influencing the confectionery packaging market

Changing consumers preference driving the confectionery packaging market

Growing concern for environment safety is making paper confectionery packaging more prevailing sector.

The Report Confectionery Packaging Market Segmentation

By Material Type

Plastic

Paper and Paperboard

Aluminum

Other (Metal and Glass)

By Application

Chocolate Bars

Toffees & Candies

Assorted Chocolates

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

Amcor, Ltd.

Aptargroup, Inc.,

Berry Global, Inc.

Bomarko, Inc.

Constantia Flexibles International GmbH

DS Smith PLC

Graphic Packaging International, Inc.

Huhtamaki Oyj

International Paper Co.

MOD-PAC Corp.

Mondi Group

Printpack, Inc.

ProAmpac Intermediate, Inc.

Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH

Smurfit Kappa Group

Sonoco Consumer Products Europe GmbH

Stanpac, Inc.

Sunflex Laminators

Tomric Systems, Inc.

WestRock Co.

