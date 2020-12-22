Global Pregnancy Test Kits Market Size, Comprehensive Analysis & Forecast to 2026

Global pregnancy test kits market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth of the global pregnancy kits market is attributed to the increasing adoption of home-based pregnancy test kits across the globe owing to their convenience. Moreover, the young population pool in the emerging economies, low cost and easily operatable test kits, and expansion of the e-commerce industry are some of the other major factors for the market growth. Moreover, technological innovations in the pregnancy test kits market will also foster the growth of the market. For instance, Clearblue offers a digital pregnancy test kit with a smart countdown that displays results digitally in words.

Moreover, growing fertility disorders is also driving the pregnancy test kits’ demands indirectly. According to the World Health Organization between 48 million couples and 186 million individuals live with infertility globally which can be of primary type or secondary. Furthermore, adolescent pregnancy incidences are also expected to fuel the demand for pregnancy test kits. According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2017, more than 194,000 babies were born to women aged 15-19 years, for a birth rate of 18.8 per 1,000 women in this age group.

Global Pregnancy Test Kits Market Report Segment

By Type of Test

Blood Test For HCG

Urine Test For HCG

By Product

Digital Devices

Line Indicators

Test Cassette Format

Test Strip Format

Test Midstream Format

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies

Retail Stores

Online Channels

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

