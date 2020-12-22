Cloud Microservices Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The global cloud microservices market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% during 2019-2025. Cloud microservices is an architectural approach to creating cloud applications where each application is built as a set of services. Each service runs in its own process and communicates through an application programming interface (API). Microservices architecture has paved the way from an API (Application Programming Interface) to an innovative approach, which allows you to set up a more agile development when serving clients. Microservices-based architecture is a modern way to build the next generation of cloud infrastructure. These house applications are organized into autonomous units to increase agility, especially in the software development process.

The following players are covered in this report:

AWS

Broadcom

IBM

Microsoft

Salesforce

Infosys

NGINX

Oracle

Pivotal Software

Syntel

SmartBear Software

Marlabs

RapidValue Solutions

Kontena

Macaw Software

Cloud Microservices Market segmentation by Type

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Cloud Microservices Market segmentation by Application

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

BFSI

IT and ITES

Government

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Telecommunicatio

