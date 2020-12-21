Mobile Ai Market Size, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2019 to 2025

The Global Mobile Ai Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 26.39% during 2019-2025. This is the ability to process data on your device using the NPU (Neural Processing Unit) without using the internet or the cloud. On-device AI uses a dedicated AI chipset and offers a number of benefits, such as high performance, improved stability, improved privacy and security, to deliver an automated, personalized service and experience.

The following players are covered in this report:

By Application

Smartphones

Cameras

Drones

Automotive

Robotics

Augmented Reality (AR)/ Virtual reality (VR)

Others (Smart Boards and PCs)

By Technology Node

20–28nm

10nm

7nm and Others (12nm and 14nm)

A full report of Global Mobile Ai Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/mobile-ai-market/42821/

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Mobile Ai industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Mobile Ai Market Report

What was the Mobile Ai Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Mobile Ai Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Mobile Ai Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

