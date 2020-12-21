Cloud Enterprise Content Management Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

Cloud Enterprise Content Management (ECM) market size is expected to grow at an annual average growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%. Cloud Enterprise Content Management (ECM) refers to a formal method of combining documents and other content related to the workflow or business procedure of any organization in the cloud. Businesses today are generating significant amounts of data related to business operations, and the demand for proper management and regulation of this data has increased significantly. Cloud enterprise content management includes services such as digital asset management.

The following players are covered in this report:

Opentext

Newgen Software

Xerox

Hyland

M-Files

IBM

Oracle

Everteam

Box

Alfresco

Microsoft

Docuware

Cloud Enterprise Content Management Market segmentation by Type

Professional Services

Managed Services

Cloud Enterprise Content Management Market segmentation by Application

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Scope of the Report

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cloud Enterprise Content Management Market Report

What was the Cloud Enterprise Content Management Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Cloud Enterprise Content Management Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cloud Enterprise Content Management Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

