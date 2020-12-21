Cloud Encryption Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The cloud encryption market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.56% from 2019 to 2025. Cloud encryption is a service provided by a cloud service system provider that converts text or data using specific encryption algorithms and then places them in the cloud. This cloud application allows only authorized users to access data in the cloud. This may contain sensitive data. There are several advantages to using services like cloud encryption, such as meeting compliance requirements, benefiting data protection, and allowing access to information only to authorized users.

The following players are covered in this report:

Ciphercloud

Gemalto

Hytrust

IBM

Netskope

Secomba

Skyhigh Networks

Sophos

Symantec

Thales E-Security

Trend Micro

Vaultive

Cloud Encryption Market segmentation by Type

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

Cloud Encryption Market segmentation by Application

Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Government and Public Utilities

Aerospace and Defense

Retail

Others

