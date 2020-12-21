Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market is expected to grow from USD 4.48 Billion in 2015 to USD 9.19 Billion by 2020, at a (CAGR) of 15% during the forecast period.

The need for grid modernization and positive action taken by utilities around the world to replace traditional electronic meters with improved smart meters that can provide improved meter reading and data collection is driving the growth of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market. This is the most important factor.

Some of the key players in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market ecosystem that offer meter data management, advanced metering infrastructure security, and smart meters solutions are Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, U.S.), IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.), General Electric (Connecticut, U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (Rueil-Malmaison,

By Device

Smart gas meters

Smart water meters

Smart electric meters

By Service

System integration

Meter deployment

Program management and consulting

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Report

1. What was the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

