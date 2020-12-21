Advanced Distribution Management System Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

ADMS market is estimated to grow USD 687.2 Million in 2016 Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21% during the forecast period.

ADMS (Advanced Distributed Management System) helps utilities minimize outage costs and increase production efficiency through real-time monitoring and communication. As the deployment of smart grids and the increasing integration of ADMS and smart devices has increased the demand for ADMS in all countries tremendously. Infrastructure development around the world and increasing ICT spending in the smart grid industry are also driving this market.

Some of the major technology vendors include ABB Group, Oracle Corporation, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, and Indra Sistemas.

By Type

By Software

By Service

Consulting

System Integration

Support and Maintenance

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Advanced Distribution Management System industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Advanced Distribution Management System Market Report

1. What was the Advanced Distribution Management System Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Advanced Distribution Management System Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Advanced Distribution Management System Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

