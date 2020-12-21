Adsorption Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

Adsorbents are chemicals widely used in industry for purification processes. The main adsorbents used are activated alumina, silica gel, activated carbon, molecular sieve, clay, etc. These types of adsorbents, such as silica gel, activated carbon, molecular sieve, activated alumina, and clay, also have desiccant properties.

Adsorbent Market is projected to be worth USD 4.3 Billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 6%.

Companies such as such as Arkema S.A (U.K.), Axens S.A (U.K.), BASF SE (Germany), Cabot Corporation (U.S.), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Clariant (Switzerland), W.R. Grace & Company (U.S.), Graver Technologies (U.S.), and WestRock (U.S.)

On the Basis of Type: The adsorbent market is segmented on the basis of type that include

Molecular sieves

Activated carbon

Silica gel

Activated alumina

Clay

Others

