Piezoelectric Sensors Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

The global piezoelectric sensors market is forecast to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.The growth of the global piezoelectric sensors market attributed to their various applications in different industry verticals such as Industrial & Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, and Others (Aerospace, and Information & Telecommunication). Due to the varying consumer demands for fast, reliable, and strong miniaturized products, piezoelectric sensors exhibit higher penetration in the consumer electronics industry. Also, these sensors are widely being used in aerospace, automotive, and defense sector as they have the ability to function properly even under an electromagnetic field.

Automotive sector to contribute to the growth of the market

Based on the applications, the automotive sector is amongst the key consumer segments that significantly utilizes piezoelectric sensors for various applications. Piezoelectric sensors are widely utilized in the automobile sector for manufacturing seat belt buzzers airbag sensors, airflow sensors, knock sensors, and tire pressure sensors. Thus, the growth in the automotive sector is expected to positively affect market growth in recent yearsacross the globe. Further, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), in 2016, the total production of vehicles was 4.9% more than that of 2015, and in 2017 it was valued about 2.1% more as compared with production statistics of 2016. With growing automobile productions yearly across the globe, the demand for piezoelectric sensors is likely to get increased.

The key market players operating in the global piezoelectric sensors market includeHarris Corp., APC International Ltd., CTS Corp., and Piezocryst Advanced Sensorics GmbHamong others. These players mainly focuson various strategies in order to remain competitive in the market. Strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations, product launch, geographical expansion among others are majorly adopted by the market players. Additionally, in order to cope up with the on-going technological advancements in a similar industry, the market players are also focusing on their R&D activities.

Current Market Trends Covered in the market report:

An increase in the automotive sector is positively affecting the piezoelectric sensormarket growth.

Shifting of consumer preferences toward the use of novel and advanced products is expected to provide a growth rate to the piezoelectric sensor market

Pressure Sensorssegment will account for significant growth in the market

The novel innovations and geographical expansions will be the key strategy of the players

The Asia-Pacific will register a significant growth rate in the market

The Report Piezoelectric Sensors Market – Segmented by Type and Applications

By Type

Force Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Others (Accelerometers)

By Application

Industrial & Manufacturing

Automotive

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Others (Aerospace, and Information & Telecommunication)

The Report Piezoelectric Sensors Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

APC International Ltd.

Brüel & Kjær Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S

CeramTec GmbH

CTS Corp.

Dytran Instruments, Inc.

Harris Corp.

IFM Efector, Inc.

Kistler Group

MAD City Labs, Inc.

Meggitt PLC

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

PCB Piezotronics, Inc.

Phidgets Inc.

Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG

Piezocryst Advanced Sensorics GmbH

Piezo Solutions

Piezomechanik GmbH

Piezosystem Jena GmbH

Process Technologies Group, Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

