Piezoelectric Sensors Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

The global piezoelectric sensors market is forecast to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.The growth of the global piezoelectric sensors market attributed to their various applications in different industry verticals such as Industrial & Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, and Others (Aerospace, and Information & Telecommunication). Due to the varying consumer demands for fast, reliable, and strong miniaturized products, piezoelectric sensors exhibit higher penetration in the consumer electronics industry. Also, these sensors are widely being used in aerospace, automotive, and defense sector as they have the ability to function properly even under an electromagnetic field.
Request a Free Sample of our Piezoelectric Sensors Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/piezoelectric-sensors-market
Automotive sector to contribute to the growth of the market
Based on the applications, the automotive sector is amongst the key consumer segments that significantly utilizes piezoelectric sensors for various applications. Piezoelectric sensors are widely utilized in the automobile sector for manufacturing seat belt buzzers airbag sensors, airflow sensors, knock sensors, and tire pressure sensors. Thus, the growth in the automotive sector is expected to positively affect market growth in recent yearsacross the globe. Further, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), in 2016, the total production of vehicles was 4.9% more than that of 2015, and in 2017 it was valued about 2.1% more as compared with production statistics of 2016. With growing automobile productions yearly across the globe, the demand for piezoelectric sensors is likely to get increased.
The key market players operating in the global piezoelectric sensors market includeHarris Corp., APC International Ltd., CTS Corp., and Piezocryst Advanced Sensorics GmbHamong others. These players mainly focuson various strategies in order to remain competitive in the market. Strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations, product launch, geographical expansion among others are majorly adopted by the market players. Additionally, in order to cope up with the on-going technological advancements in a similar industry, the market players are also focusing on their R&D activities.
A full Report of Piezoelectric Sensors Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/piezoelectric-sensors-market
Current Market Trends Covered in the market report:
- An increase in the automotive sector is positively affecting the piezoelectric sensormarket growth.
- Shifting of consumer preferences toward the use of novel and advanced products is expected to provide a growth rate to the piezoelectric sensor market
- Pressure Sensorssegment will account for significant growth in the market
- The novel innovations and geographical expansions will be the key strategy of the players
- The Asia-Pacific will register a significant growth rate in the market
The Report Piezoelectric Sensors Market – Segmented by Type and Applications
By Type
- Force Sensors
- Pressure Sensors
- Temperature Sensors
- Others (Accelerometers)
By Application
- Industrial & Manufacturing
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Consumer Electronics
- Others (Aerospace, and Information & Telecommunication)
The Report Piezoelectric Sensors Market – Segment by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- APC International Ltd.
- Brüel & Kjær Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S
- CeramTec GmbH
- CTS Corp.
- Dytran Instruments, Inc.
- Harris Corp.
- IFM Efector, Inc.
- Kistler Group
- MAD City Labs, Inc.
- Meggitt PLC
- Morgan Advanced Materials PLC
- PCB Piezotronics, Inc.
- Phidgets Inc.
- Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG
- Piezocryst Advanced Sensorics GmbH
- Piezo Solutions
- Piezomechanik GmbH
- Piezosystem Jena GmbH
- Process Technologies Group, Inc.
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/piezoelectric-sensors-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 7803040404