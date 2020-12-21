Cloud Database and DBaaS Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global cloud database and DBaaS market is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of over 13.8% over the forecast period 2019-2025. Cloud databases operate on cloud computing platforms where access to databases is provided as a service. Consumers can use ready-to-use machine pictures, which are already configured with optimized database modifications, or upload individual mechanism images along with the installed database. The Database as a Service model application avoids users who have trouble installing and maintaining databases themselves. The cloud database runs on a cloud computing platform and access to the database is provided as a service. Database services manage the scalability and high availability of databases. Database services make the underlying software stack transparent to users.

DBaaS is a form of auxiliary service provided by cloud computing service providers and is closely related to XaaS. So, depending on the different options of the SaaS platform the company has, it can be offered by the company. In addition, DBaaS provides a highly structured approach to data collection, classification and maintenance of users or groups of users.

The following players are covered in this report:

SAP

IBM

Oracle

Cisco

Broadcom

Fujitsu

Micro Focus

HCL

Servicenow

Opentext

BMC Software

Newgen Software

Software AG

Wipro

Cloud Database and DBaaS Market Segmentation by Type

Cloud Database and DBaaS Market Segmentation by Application

BFSI

Government

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Manufacturing

It and Telecom

Others

