Adjuvants Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Adjuvants Market were valued at USD 2831.2 million in 2018 and is forecasted to reach a value of USD 3,957.6 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 5% for the forecast period 2019-2025.

As per the scope of the report, agricultural supplements are secondary products used to increase the efficiency and promote function of pesticides such as pesticides, herbicides and fungicides. Adjuvants perform a variety of functions to increase the wettability of crop protection chemicals and make them spread evenly across the leaves, and for systematic crop protection chemicals, increase penetration and increase compatibility with foliar fertilizer sprays.

Major Players

Evonik Industries AG

Brenntag

Bayer Cropscience

Croda International PLC

Nufarm

Application

Herbicide Adjuvants

Insecticide Adjuvants

Fungicide Adjuvants

Other Applications

