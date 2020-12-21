US Factory Automation Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The US factory automation market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market growth is backed by the growing industrial robotics in various industries in the country. Furthermore, the US is projected to showcase considerable growth in the number of domestic robotic solutions, owing to the country’s government policies that aim at increasing domestic production rather than importing finished goods.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/us-factory-automation-market

Therefore, the considerable increase in the adoption of material handling solutions including DCS, PLC, MES, and others for increasing efficiency of the manufacturing sector is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in the country.

Browse for Full Report [email protected]https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/us-factory-automation-market

Automated technologies such as machine learning, industrial robotics have been adopted in various industries such as pharmaceutical manufacturing, heavy metal industry, food manufacturing industry, and automotive manufacturing. The automotive industry in the US is also inclined towards innovation.

New R&D initiatives are transforming the industry and creating significant opportunities for market players. According to the Auto Alliance, of the $105 billion spent on R&D, globally, almost $18 billion was spent in the US in 2018. With the growing automotive manufacturing industry in the US, the need for reducing manufacturing cost increases, that creates the demand for automation in the industry.

US Factory Automation Market – Segmentation

By Component

Industrial Robots

Machine Vision

Human Machine Interface(HMI)

Sensors

Control Valves

Others

By Control Systems

Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Others

By Industry

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Overview

ABB Ltd. in the US Factory Automation Market

Recent Developments

Dwyer Instruments, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

NovaTech, LLC

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/us-factory-automation-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404