US Factory Automation Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The US factory automation market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market growth is backed by the growing industrial robotics in various industries in the country. Furthermore, the US is projected to showcase considerable growth in the number of domestic robotic solutions, owing to the country’s government policies that aim at increasing domestic production rather than importing finished goods.
Therefore, the considerable increase in the adoption of material handling solutions including DCS, PLC, MES, and others for increasing efficiency of the manufacturing sector is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in the country.
Automated technologies such as machine learning, industrial robotics have been adopted in various industries such as pharmaceutical manufacturing, heavy metal industry, food manufacturing industry, and automotive manufacturing. The automotive industry in the US is also inclined towards innovation.
New R&D initiatives are transforming the industry and creating significant opportunities for market players. According to the Auto Alliance, of the $105 billion spent on R&D, globally, almost $18 billion was spent in the US in 2018. With the growing automotive manufacturing industry in the US, the need for reducing manufacturing cost increases, that creates the demand for automation in the industry.
US Factory Automation Market – Segmentation
By Component
- Industrial Robots
- Machine Vision
- Human Machine Interface(HMI)
- Sensors
- Control Valves
- Others
By Control Systems
- Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)
- Distributed Control Systems (DCS)
- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA)
- Manufacturing Execution System (MES)
- Others
By Industry
- Automotive
- Aerospace & Defense
- Oil & Gas
- Chemical
- Food & Beverages
- Healthcare
- Others
Company Profiles
- ABB Ltd.
- Overview
- ABB Ltd. in the US Factory Automation Market
- Recent Developments
- Dwyer Instruments, Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- General Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- NovaTech, LLC
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Schneider Electric SE
