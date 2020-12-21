Rheumatic Heart Disease Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2018-2023

Rheumatic heart disease is an inflammatory disease that start with a normal strep throat, fever and multiple joint pains. Further, non-treating of these symptoms involve heart and damages the heart valves and leads to rheumatic heart disease(RHD). Streptococcus pyogenes are the main bacterium which causes rheumatic fever. These infectious agents came in contact with human body via various toxic materials from environment such as water, food, air, toxic gases, smoke, and pollution. Increasing environmental pollution resulting in higher prevalence of viral and fungal infection is one of the major factor motivating the growth of this market. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure by government to tackle rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease is another motivating factor for the market. However, its high medical treatment and limited healthcare facilities in emerging economies may restrict the growth of this market. Furthermore, Continuous improvement by leading market players in Rheumatic heart disease drug and development in biotechnology has brought new opportunity to Rheumatic heart disease market.
Geographically Rheumatic heart disease market is divided into north America, Europe, Asia pacific and rest of the world. The growing number of collaboration and partnership by major pharmaceutical companies, to provide better healthcare facilities in Europe is the market driver in the European region. The global players in the rheumatic heart disease market includes Abbott laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Pfizer. The strategy adopted in these companies are continuous investments in R&D which made them progress over the past several years in various drug discovery for Rheumatic heart diseases. Continuous improvement on Rheumatic heart disease drug enable market player to offer high-value product and services at lower cost.
Rheumatic Heart Disease Market MARKETSEGMENTATION
BYTREATMENT
ANITIBIOTICSMEDICATION
ANTI-CONVULSANTMEDICATION
ANTI-INFLAMATORYTREATMENT
SURGICALTREATMENT
BYEND-USER
HOSPITAL
DIAGNOSTICCENTRE
RESEARCHCENTRE
OTHERS
BYTYPE
VALVE
AORTICVALVE
MITRALVALVE
MYOCARDITIS
PERICARDITIS
BYDIAGNOSTICTEST
ELECTROCARDIOGRAM
ECHOCARDIOGRAM
BLOOD TEST
Imaging
COMPETITIVELANDSCAPE
KEYSTRATEGIES
COMPANYANALYSIS
REGIONALANALYSIS
NORTH AMERICA
UNITEDSTATES
CANADA
EUROPE
UK
GERMANY
SPAIN
FRANCE
ITALY
RESTOFEUROPE
APAC
INDIA
CHINA
JAPAN
RESTOFAPAC
RESTOFTHEWORLD
COMPANYPROFILES
ABBOTTLABORATORIES
BAYERAG
BIOTRONIK
BOSTONSCIENTIFICCORPORATION
BRISTOL-MYERSSQUIBBCOMPANY
C. R. BARD, INC.
CARDINALHEALTH
COOKMEDICAL
F. HOFFMANN-LAROCHELTD
GEHEALTHCARE
INTERVALVEMEDICALINC.
NOVARTISAG
ON-XLIFETECHNOLOGIESINC.
OSYPKAMEDICAL, INC.
OTSUKAHOLDINGSCO. LTD.
PERKINELMER, INC.
PFIZERINC. PLC.
SEIMENSHEALTHINEER
TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
