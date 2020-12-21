UK Factory Automation Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The UK factory automation market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The major factors that propel the market growth in the country include the growing number of robots in the country, significant growth in the manufacturing sector, and others.

With the innovative combination of hardware and software, the manufacturers create unique productive cooperation between human beings and robots, which supports the smooth flow of everyday operations. As a result, the adoption of industrial robots was high in the automotive industry. This, in turn, leads to the adoption of factory automation to increase productivity, saving floor space, and improving worker ergonomics.

Moreover, the cohesive government regulations in the country are further expected to make a significant contribution to the UK factory automation industry growth. In 2018, the country ranked 7th in the global ease of doing business index which indicates better and simpler regulations for conducting business activities.

The good position of the country in the index clarifies that there exist huge opportunities in the country to do cross-border trade with other nations. Cross-border trade addresses the need for warehouses to manage the commodities. Therefore the growing industrial sector in the country further provides a significant opportunity to the factory automation market in the near future.

UK Factory Automation Market – Segmentation

By Component

Industrial Robots

Machine Vision

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Sensors

Control Valves

Others

By Control Systems

Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Others

By Industry

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Overview

ABB Ltd. in UK Factory Automation Market

Recent Developments

Danfoss A/S

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

