Cloud Computing Education Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The global cloud computing in the education market will grow to a CAGR of 23.4% by 2025. Cloud computing in the education market is growing rapidly as educational institutions are more focused on centralized systems. However, factors such as data security are major constraints for the overall market growth. Public cloud deployment types are expected to have the largest market size in 2016 due to the increasing deployment of web and mobile applications among different user groups. The growth of public cloud can also be attributed to the fact that it is a low cost and pay-as-you-go model. Other factors that occupy the largest market share are technological advances, cost flexibility, and ease of deployment.

The following players are covered in this report:

Adobe Systems

Blackboard

Cisco

llucian

Cloud Computing in Education Market segmentation by Service

SaaS

IaaS

PaaS

Cloud Computing in Education Market segmentation by End-User

Higher education

K-12 schools

Scope of the Report

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cloud Computing in Education Market Report

What was the Cloud Computing in Education Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Cloud Computing in Education Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cloud Computing in Education Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

