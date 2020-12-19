Japan Vending Machines Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The Japan vending machines market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market growth will be majorly driven by the already high penetrated vending machine across the country. As per the Japan Vending Machine Manufacturers Association, Japan has over 5 million vending machines around the country. The vending machines all across the country offer all the essentials including water, soft drinks, coffee, and sometimes cans of ready-to-eat soup. In addition to this, vending machines for beer and other alcoholic drinks are also prevalent in the country. Moreover, vending machines giving out fresh food such as fruits or eggs can also be occasionally found away from urban centers in the country.

Furthermore, the number of vending machines accepting electronic money such as card and mobile payments is also penetrating deeply across the country. In addition to this, the continuous innovation of manufactures in the vending machine market is also anticipated to drive the Japanese vending machine market. For instance, Japan’s communication company NTT Communications Corp. offers vending machines for SIM cards. These vending machines are already equipped with instructions on how to register through either the built-in touch panel or passport scanner, hence customers can connect to the Internet in a matter of minutes.

Japan Vending Machines Market Report Segment

By Type

Traditional Vending Machines

Micro Markets

By Product

Food & Snacks

Beverages

Others

By Application

Supermarket and Retail Stores

Public Places

Offices/Institutions

Other

Company Profiles

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Crane Co.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.

DyDo Group Holding Inc.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd.

Luigi Lavazza SPA

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Otsuka Wellness Vending Co.)

POKKA SAPPORO Food & Beverage Ltd.

Sanden Holdings Corp.

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

