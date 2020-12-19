Europe Vending Machines Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The European vending machines market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market will be influenced by the presence of a huge number of vending machines across the region. As per the European Vending Association, there are approximately 4.0 million vending machines in Europe, that dispense over 90 million food and drink items on the daily basis. Additionally, the high adoption rate of vending machines by the offices and workplaces in the region is also significantly influencing the growth of the market. According to the European Vending Association, 80% of vending machines are located in the workplace.

Moreover, the rapid growth in the consumer base preferring cashless mode of transactions is also influencing the growing shares of the market. The increased application of self-service technology across various industry verticals is also providing new expansion opportunities to the European vending machine industry. Considering the trend of health consciousness among people of the region, the vending machine providers are also integrating healthy food options into their offering. This, in turn, will aid the providers to target the wide range of the health-conscious population base of the region thus, driving the market growth.

Europe Vending Machines Market Report Segment

By Type

Traditional Vending Machines

Micro Markets

By Product

Food & Snacks

Beverages

Others

By Application

Supermarket and Retail Stores

Public Places

Offices/Institutions

Other

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Apex Industrial Technologies, LLC

Azkoyen SA

Bianchi Industry Spa

Bulk Vending Systems Ltd.

Compass Group plc

Jofemar SA

Orasesta Spa

Selecta TMP AG

Sellmat Srl

Westomatic Vending Services Ltd.

