Mobile Commerce Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The Global Mobile Commerce Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 29.3% during 2019-2025. Advances in mobile technology have resulted in a significant increase in the number of mobile device users. The use of these mobile devices has led to significant growth in M-Commerce, a mode of trading conducted through mobile devices.

By Transactions:

M Retailing

M ticketing/booking

M billing

Other M Commerce Services

By Payment Modes:

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Premium SMS

Wireless application protocol (WAP)

Direct Carrier Billing

By Users:

Smart device users

Feature phone users

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Mobile Commerce industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Mobile Commerce Market Report

What was the Mobile Commerce Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Mobile Commerce Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Mobile Commerce Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

