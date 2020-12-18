Mobile Augmented Reality Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 30.3% during 2019-2025. Growing use of mobile AR in e-commerce, retail, gaming and entertainment and many other industries is driving the market growth. . The growing interest of tech giants in mobile AR apps is one of the driving forces behind the growth of the MAR market.

The following players are covered in this report:

By Type:

Marker-based (Passive Marker, Active Marker)

Markerless (Model-based, Image Processing-based)

Anchor-based

By Offering:

MAR Software (AR application platforms, AR SDKs )

MAR Services (AR Design & Development, Deployment & Support Services)

Impact of COVID-19 on offering

By Device Type:

Smartphones

Tablets

Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs)/Handheld Gaming Consoles

A full report of Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/mobile-augmented-reality-market/42735/

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Mobile Augmented Reality industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Mobile Augmented Reality Market Report

1. What was the Mobile Augmented Reality Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Mobile Augmented Reality Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Mobile Augmented Reality Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

