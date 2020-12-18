Mobile Application Security Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The Global Mobile Application Security Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 24.2% during 2019-2025. Mobile apps such as gaming apps, social media and shopping apps are at the heart of this market. The growing adoption of mobile devices among users has changed the process of selling, marketing, and branding products. Now companies prefer to present their mobile apps to customers for purchase. As the downloads of these apps increase and the use of mobile devices to visit various corporate websites increases, the risk of cyber attacks and violations of security policies has increased. This laid the foundation for mobile application security solutions.

The following players are covered in this report:

By Solutions:

Web security

Data backup and recovery

IAM and Authentication

Compliance management

By Deployment types:

On-Premises

Cloud

By User types:

Large enterprise

SMBs

Individuals

By Industry verticals:

IT and Telecom

Education

Media and entertainment

Manufacturing and aerospace and defense

Others

A full report of Global Mobile Application Security Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/mobile-application-security-market/42724/

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Mobile Application Security industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Mobile Application Security Market Report

What was the Mobile Application Security Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Mobile Application Security Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Mobile Application Security Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavours to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr.Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404