Adipic Acid Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

The market for adipic acid is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.

Adipic acid, also known as hexanedioic acid, is a white crystalline solid that melts at 152 °C. It is one of the most important monomers used in the polymer industry. Adipic acid is an organic acid containing 6 carbon atoms. There are also two carboxylate groups (–COOH) attached to the terminal carbons of the chain. Adipic acid is sometimes also called diacid because it contains two carboxylate groups.

Get Sample Copy of Adipic Acid Market at:https://www.orionmarketreports.com/adipic-acid-2-market/42703/#ert_pane1-1

The adipic acid market is fragmented. The major companies include Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, LANXESS, DowDuPont, and Solvay, among others.

By Raw Material

Cyclohexanol

Cyclohexanone

By End Product

Nylon 66 Fibers

Nylon 66 Engineering Resins

Polyurethanes

Adipate Esters

Other End Products

A full report of Global Adipic Acid Market is available at:https://www.orionmarketreports.com/adipic-acid-2-market/42703/

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Adipic Acid industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Adipic Acid Market Report

1. What was the Adipic Acid Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Adipic Acid Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Adipic Acid Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

For more customized data, request for report customization @https://www.orionmarketreports.com/adipic-acid-2-market/42703/#ert_pane1-2

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404