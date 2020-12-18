UK Vending Machines Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The UK vending machines market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The vending machines in the country offer all the essentials including water, soft drinks, coffee, food, alcohol among others. High spending of people to buy a product from the vending machine is one of the major factors for the growth of the market in the country. As per NIVO Group, there were around a half million vending machines in UK in 2018, which generates a revenue of $1.7 billion.

Apart from the retailers, the vending machines are also operated by various franchises in the country. The Vending People is one of the major vending machine operators in the country. The company supply over 9,000 fully operated vending machines and serves around 750,000 customer visits each year. Some of the other major vending companies in UK include Tubz, Charisnack, The Coffee Cube Co., and Snack-in-the-box. Tubz and Snack-in-the-box are snack vending machine franchises, whereas Charisnack is a franchise having specialization in boxes that sell colorful sweets. The well-developed franchise system developed in the country allows an individual to set-up their vending machines with a proven business model. Hence, the chances of profit increase for the individuals. This scenario is expected to augment the vending machine business in the country hence also the vending machine market.

