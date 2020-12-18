Active Network Management Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

ANM market size is expected to grow from USD 682 million in 2018 to USD 1,411 million by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 15% during 2019–2025.

Active Network Management (ANM) software manages network constraints in real time to prevent hardening or replacement of existing assets. This technology is used by ship prospects operators (DNOs) to facilitate linking renewable power generation to ship prospects.

Major technology vendors in the ANM market include General Electric (US), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric SE (France), Itron (US), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Cisco (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Indra Sistemas (Spain), Chemtrols (India), Camlin (Ireland), Smarter Grid Solutions (UK), ZIV (France), and Argand Solutions (UK).

On the basis of component, the Active Network Management Market has the following segments:

Solution

Services

Professional Services

Consulting Services

System Integration

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

On the basis of organization size, the market has the following segments:

Small And Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Active Network Management industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Active Network Management Market Report

1. What was the Active Network Management Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Active Network Management Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Active Network Management Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

