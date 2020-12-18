Activated Carbon Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Activated Carbon Market was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9%.

Activated carbon is a carbonaceous material with a highly developed porous structure and a large internal surface area. It is mainly composed of carbon (about 85 to 90%) and other elements, depending on the raw material and processing method used.

Key Market Players

Calgon Carbon Corporation (US) ,Osaka Gas Co. Ltd (Japan), Cabot Corporation (U.S), Haycarb Plc. (Sri Lanka), Kuraray Chemical Co. Ltd (Japan), KUREHA CORPORATION (Japan), Donau Carbon GmbH (Germany), Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH (Germany), Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC (U.S), Prominent Systems, Inc. (US)

On the Basis of type:

Powdered Activated Carbon

Polymer Coated Activated Carbon

Granular Activated Carbon

Bead Activated Carbon

Extruded or Pelletized Activated Carbon

Others (Pelletized Activated Carbon)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Activated Carbon industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Activated Carbon Market Report

1. What was the Activated Carbon Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Activated Carbon Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Activated Carbon Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

