Acrylic Resin Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Acrylic Resin Market will reach an estimated volume of USD 9.53 million tons by 2025, while registering this growth at a rate of 4%.

Acrylic resins are used in paints, coatings, architectural applications, commercial and industrial applications, paper and cardboard industries, textiles and textiles, plastics and adhesives. The paint and coatings industry includes sectors such as automotive coatings, decorative coatings and do-it-yourself (DIY) coatings.

The major players covered in the acrylic resin market report are Akzo Nobel N.V., Berger Paints India Limited, CARPOLY, ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V., Arkema, Jotun, PPG Industries, Inc., Masco Corporation, BASF SE, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., Stepan Company, Linetec, Inc., Benjamin Moore & Co, FUJIKURA KASEI CO.,LTD., Cloverdale Paint Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Dow, Valspar Corporation.,

On the basis of raw material: The market for acrylic resin is segmented by raw material of products such as Acrylates, Methacrylates, Hybrids, and others. The key trends for the global and key countries are analyzed in the report with volume and revenue forecast as well.

On the basis of solvency: The market is segmented by the type of solvency, such as solvent-borne and solids, and water-borne. Each type is further described in detail in the report with volume and revenue forecasts as well.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Acrylic Resin industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Acrylic Resin Market Report

1. What was the Acrylic Resin Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Acrylic Resin Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Acrylic Resin Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

