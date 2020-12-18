Cloud Backup Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The cloud backup market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.90% from 2019 to 2025. Cloud backup, also known as online backup, takes copies of your data over a proprietary or public network to an off-site server. Servers are usually hosted by third-party service providers that charge backup customers based on capacity, bandwidth, or number of users. In an enterprise, off-site servers may be owned by the company, but the chargeback method is similar.

Cloud backup solutions have been adopted as the adoption of cloud-based technologies has increased and the need for enterprises to manage vast data sets has increased. The adoption of cloud backup solutions has also increased due to a number of benefits such as simple management and monitoring, real-time backup and recovery, simple integration of cloud backup with other enterprise applications, data deduplication and customer support.

The following players are covered in this report:

Acronis International GmbH

Asigra Inc.

Barracuda Networks, Inc

Carbonite

Code42 Software

Datto

Druva Software

Efolder

IBM

Iron Mountain Incorporated

Microsoft

Veeam Software

Cloud Backup Market segmentation by Type

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Cloud Backup Market segmentation by Application

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

