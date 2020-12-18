Global Protein Expression Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2020-2026

The global protein expression market is projected to exhibit a significant growth, at a CAGR of around 11.7%, during the forecast period. Various research institutes across the globe are using proteomics technology. Countries such as the US, India, China are performing research on proteomics for drug discovery. For instance, in India, proteomics society and the institute of bioinformatics are working on proteomics technology. Many research institutes and academics have been using proteomics approaches in their research efforts for drug analysis and discovery with a large number of proteomics scientists across the globe. It is necessary to enable interactions among the proteomics community and help them share knowledge and information for the growth of this field as the proteomics research efforts expand and technologies progress. Such research activities contribute as a major source in driving the global protein expression market across the globe.

The funding from Genome Canada and Genome BC enables the healthcare industry, academia, and clinicians, to translate research results into new approaches for diagnosing and treatment. The UVic-Genome BC Proteomics Centre is one of the internationally recognized proteomics research platforms of Canada. The facility conduct research that proves to be helpful for diagnoses and treatment of a wide range of diseases and in particularly advancing personalized medicine. The UVic-Genome BC Proteomics Centre is Canada’s advanced proteomics research facility intended for large-scale research projects and is funded by Genome BC and the Canadian government. The increasing funding from a research organization to promote and conduct research for diagnosing and treatment is expected to be the major driver for the protein expression market.

In India, proteomics research was initiated over a decade ago. Research groups in premier institutes started adopting proteomics technologies in biological research projects and the emerging field got considerable support from central research agencies. The Proteomics Society, India (PSI) in 2009 was established as a platform. This was aimed at fostering the interactions within the Indian proteomics community and encouraging the exchange of ideas, enhancing collaborations and boosting innovations at the national and international levels. In India, although the proteomics research development was slow at the beginning, a significant expansion has been seen in the proteomics community in the last few years. Presently, there are over a hundred research laboratories in 76 academic or research institutes across India involved in proteome-level research investigations. Moreover, various research groups are actively involved in world-class research on proteomics of different human cancers and infectious diseases. In addition, they are contributing effectively towards the diverse aspects of bacterial, plant and animal proteomics at the global level.

Global Protein Expression Market-Segmentation

By Product Type

Reagents and Kits

Instruments

Services

Others (Competent Cells)

By Application

Therapeutics

Research

Industrial

By End-User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Research Institutes

Global Protein Expression Market– Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

ARTES Biotechnology GmbH

Bioneer Corp.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corp.

Jena Bioscience GmbH

LenioBio GmbH

Lonza Group

Lucigen Corp.

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs GmbH

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc.

Promega Corp.

ProteoGenix

Sino Biological Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

