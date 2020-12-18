Cloud Applications Oil and Gas Market, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2019 to 2025

The Oil & Gas Cloud Applications market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% over the forecast period 2019-2025. The oil and gas sector processes a huge amount of data, which makes up a lot of national income and is therefore quite sensitive. Cloud applications are solutions based on a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for storing and accessing sensitive data. Software solutions provided by cloud-based service providers specifically for the oil and gas industry are called oil and gas cloud applications. These solutions range from web hosting services from local providers to integrated technologies from large companies with world-class infrastructure.

The following players are covered in this report:

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Tableau Software

Accenture PLC

Capgemini S.A.

Hewlett-Packard Company

Citrix Systems

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cloud Applications Oil Gas Market segmentation by Development

Hybrid

Private

Public

Cloud Applications Oil Gas Market segmentation by Solution

ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning)

HCM (Human Capital Management)

CRM (Customer Relationship Management)

Project Management

Data Analytics

Others

Cloud Applications Oil Gas Market segmentation by Application

Small & Medium Business Enterprises

Large Enterprises

