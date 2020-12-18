Global Content Recommendation Engine Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2020-2026

The global market for content recommendation engine is projected to have considerable CAGR of around 34.5% during the forecast period. The market growth mainly backed by the increasing adoption of various digital solutions by the companies to improve customer experience and growing demand of management of large consumer data for proper customer experience insights. The growing trend for a better understanding of the customer as the customer engagement strategy further propels the demand for content recommendation solutions in various industries such as retail & e-commerce, telecom and BFSI. The content recommendation solutions are essential part of these industries as these solutions provide focus on improving customer experience and brand reinforcement. The content recommendation engine becomes increasingly important to customers’ expectations for choice between products, services, and preferred channels are growing across various industries such as retail and others.

Request a Free Sample of our Global Content Recommendation Engine Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/content-recommendation-engine-market

Among Industry, the retail & e-commerce industry segment held a considerable share in the market. The increasing organized retail and e-commerce market is one of the major factors which is providing a significant market to the segment. The content recommendation engine for retail & e-commerce is used for various applications including visitors’ interactions, dispute resolutions, browsers level experience, fraud investigations and so on. Apart from this, the engine offer content based on survey/poll management, feedback management, customer analysis, sentiment analysis, text analysis and so on. Organized retail is increasing significantly globally due to which a huge data is generating from customer feedback and purchasing pattern. Retail chains, cosmetic & apparel brands, furniture, books are included in the segment. Walmart is the largest retailer globally which is handling around 265 million customers each week and has more than 11,200 stored in 27 countries. Therefore the presence of large retail and e-commerce companies further increases the demand of content recommendation engine.

A full Report of Global Content Recommendation Engine Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/content-recommendation-engine-market

Global Content Recommendation EngineMarket Segmentation

By Product Type

Solution

Services

By Industry

BFSI

Retail & E-Commerce

Media & Entertainment

Hospitality

IT & Telecom

Others(Healthcare and Education)

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cxense ASA

Curata, Inc.

Certona Corp

Dynamic Yield

Flyp Technologies Inc.

IBM Corp.

Kibo Software, Inc.

Muvi LLC

Outbrain Inc.

Personyze

Revcontent

Recombee, s.r.o.

Taboola, Inc.

ThinkAnalytics Ltd.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/content-recommendation-engine-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404