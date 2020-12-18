Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2019 to 2025

The cloud access security brokers market size is estimated to grow at an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. A Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) is a software tool or service that sits between an organization’s on-premises infrastructure and a cloud provider’s infrastructure. CASB acts as a gatekeeper, allowing organizations to extend the scope of their security policies beyond their own infrastructure. You can access full business functions through SaaS with low operating costs. It supported the deployment of SaaS-delivered services across SMBs. Increasing cloud adoption has raised security issues that have positively impacted the growth of the global CASB market. Government agencies are constantly revising regulations, making it difficult for cloud storage providers to manage their cloud security platforms. Therefore, outsourcing of security solutions has become the biggest trend and is further leading the CASB market.

The following players are covered in this report:

Palo Alto Networks

IBM Managed Cloud Services

Forcepoint

Imperva, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Oracle

Microsoft Cloud App Security

Cisco Cloudlock

Fortinet, Inc

Skyhigh Networks

Bitglass

Managed Methods

Ciphercloud

Netskope

Protegrity

Cloud Access Security Brokers Market segmentation by Type

SaaS

IaaS

PaaS

Cloud Access Security Brokers Market segmentation by Application

BFSI

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Report

What was the Cloud Access Security Brokers Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Cloud Access Security Brokers Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cloud Access Security Brokers Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

