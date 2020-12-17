Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diode Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

Chip on Board (CoB) is a light-emitting diode (LED) packaging technology in which uncoated semiconductor elements are mounted directly to a substrate or PCB using a conductive or non-conductive adhesive and then wire bonded for electrical connection. . COB (Chip on Board) LED (Light Emitting Diode) is the latest technology to package multiple LEDs into one lighting module. The LED’s chip diode is bonded by the manufacturer to the PCB so that the thermal conductivity moves towards the circuit board, lowering heat dissipation. LED light sources are preferred over conventional lighting because of their longer life and brightness. However, normal LEDs can cause uncomfortable glare and are further modified in COB LEDs. In addition, chip-on-board LED lights provide higher intensity with uniform luminosity, which is increasing the demand for chip-on-board LED lights worldwide.

The following players are covered in this report:

Cree Inc.

Lumileds

Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

LG Innotek Co. Ltd.

Citizen Electronics Co. Ltd.

Nichia Corporation

Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.

Lumens Co. Ltd

Cooper Lighting

PerkinElmer

Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diode Market segmentation by Type

Organized Structure

Unorganized Structure

Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diode Market segmentation by Application

Automotive

Illumination

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diode Market Report

What was the Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diode Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diode Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diode Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

