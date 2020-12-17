Caspofungin Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The global caspofungin market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. The caspofungin drugs work by inhibiting beta-1, 3-D-Glucan which is a necessary enzyme part of the cell wall of a fungus. Candidiasis and Aspergillus are similar fungi whose infection can be treated with the application of caspofungin drugs. This is considered to be a major growth opportunity for the caspofungin market. Moreover, the awareness regarding bacterial infections such as candidiasis and aspergillus is also raising comparatively which will fuel the growth of the caspofungin industry during the forecast period.

According to CDC estimation, Candidemia, that is the presence of a Candida species, is one of the most common bloodstream infections. Additionally, the average incidence in the US between the period of 2013-2017 was approximately 9 per 100,000 people. Hence, the increasing cases of candidiasis are anticipated to drive the caspofungin market shares.

Additionally, the incidence of life-threatening aspergillus infections across the globe has risen in recent years. Some of the common aspergillus infections among the population include invasive aspergillosis, ABPA CPA, and aspergilloma. Caspofungin was first approved for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis in patients that are intolerant of other therapies. Hence, the rising incidences of various aspergillus infections and the application of caspofungin in its treatment will drive the growth of the caspofungin market.

Additionally, the kidney fungal infection was also significantly reduced when treated with caspofungin. This will significantly aid in increasing the caspofungin market share during the forecast period as the prevalence of kidney related disease is raising greatly across the globe. Caspofungin is also used to treat various urinary tract infections that are induced by candida, especially in the infection that iscaused by non-albicans species of Candida.

Moreover, Caspofungin’s minimum side effect and low nephrotoxicity are also increasing its adoption to treat fungal infections in patients with compromised renal function. Therefore, the increased adoption of caspofungin drugs in the treatment of various kidney infection will significantly drive the growth of the caspofungin market during the forecast period.

Caspofungin Market- Segmentation

By Infection Type

Candidiasis

Thrush

By Dosage Form

Powders

Ointments

Drugs

Caspofungin Market-Segment by Region North America

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

