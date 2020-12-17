Citizen Services AI Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global Citizen Services AI market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46.3% from 2019 to 2025. Citizen Services AI is a group of programs used by government agencies in a variety of government public services. The use of technology simplifies government operations and operations as each job evolves and learns. Citizen Services AI collects and analyzes analytical data to effectively implement public resources. Citizen Services AI used in various operations includes driver license renewal, health and human service management, social media monitoring, traffic management, as well as helping the public interact with government.

The following players are covered in this report:

Microsoft (US)

Accenture (US)

Alibaba (China)

IBM (US)

NVIDIA (US)

Intel (US)

Tencent (China)

Pegasystems (US)

Baidu (China)

ADDO AI (Singapore)

Citizen Services AI Market segmentation by Type

Machine Learning (ML)

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Image Processing

Face Recognition

Citizen Services AI Market segmentation by Application

Traffic & Transportation Management

Healthcare

Public Safety

Utilities

General Services

Scope of the Report

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Citizen Services AI Market Report

What was the Citizen Services AI Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Citizen Services AI Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Citizen Services AI Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

