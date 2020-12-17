Asia-Pacific Factory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The Asia-Pacific factory automation market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The increase of industrial robots in the Asia-Pacific region is accelerating at a rapid growth; the operational stock rose 70% to 887,400 units during 2010-2015, as per the International Federation of Robotics.

China was the largest market for industrial robots globally, taking 43% of all the sales to Asia that include New Zealand and Australia. The sales in China were followed by the Republic of Korea, with a share of 24% of regional sales, and Japan with 22%. This employs that 89% of the sold robots in Asia and Australia went to these three countries in 2015. China will maintain its dominance; further, around 40% of the global supply will be installed in China by 2020.

The Republic of Korea includes the highest robot density in the manufacturing industry globally since 2010. The robot density of the country in 2018, exceeded the global average by a good eight-fold (631 units per 10,000 employees). The growth rate is attributed to the continued installations of the high volume of robots, specifically in the electrical and electronics market as well as in the automotive industry.

These robots work on the principle of machine learning and natural language processing whose demand will increase in the manufacturing industry for quality control of the products; thereby, driving the growth of the factory automation market.

Asia-Pacific Factory Automation Market – Segmentation

By Component

Industrial Robots

Machine Vision

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Sensors

Control Valves

Others

By Control Systems

Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Others

By Industry

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Asia-Pacific Factory Automation Market – Segmentation by Region

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Fanuc Corp.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corp.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

WIKA Instruments India Pvt. Ltd.

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

