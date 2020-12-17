Account Based Marketing Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Account-Based Marketing Market size was USD 534.8 million in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 1,196.9 million by 2025, growing at a (CAGR) of 12%.

Account-Based Marketing (ABM), also known as Major Account Marketing, is a strategic approach to business marketing based on account awareness in which an organization considers and communicates individual prospects or customer accounts as one marketplace. Account-based marketing is commonly used in enterprise-level sales organizations.

Account-Based Marketing Market By Account Type

Strategic account-based marketing

Account-based marketing Lite

Programmatic account-based marketing

Account-Based Marketing Market By Component

Tools

Services

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Account Based Marketing industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Account Based Marketing Market Report

1. What was the Account Based Marketing Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Account Based Marketing Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Account Based Marketing Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

