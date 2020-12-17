Ac Drives Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2025

AC drives market was valued at USD 14.68 Billion in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7%

An alternating current (AC) drive is an electronic device that controls the speed and torque of an electric motor with alternating parameters such as voltage, frequency and magnetic flux. Energy consumption optimization plays an important role in managing the overall operating costs of energy-intensive sectors. AC drives control the speed and torque of an electric motor, significantly reducing operating costs while providing energy optimization.

Some of the major players in AC drives market are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Danfoss Group (Denmark), Schneider Electric SE (France), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Co. (Japan), and Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan) , among others.

By Voltage

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

By Application

Pumps

Fans

Compressor

Conveyors

Extruders

Other application

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Ac Drives industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Ac Drives Market Report

1. What was the Ac Drives Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Ac Drives Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Ac Drives Market was the market leader in 2018?

