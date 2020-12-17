5G Services Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

5G services market is expected to grow from USD 53.93 billion in 2020 to USD 123.27 billion by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 18%.

5G services are growing in the telecommunications market as the demand for ultra-low latency connectivity increases and the development of connected IoT devices increases. In terms of adoption, North America has already started the deployment phase and commercialization of 5G services.

The 5G services market players include AT&T (US), Airtel (India), BT Group (UK), China Mobile (China), China Telecom (China),Deutsche Telecom (Germany), du (UAE), Korea Telecom (Korea), Sprint (US), Saudi Telecom Company (Saudi Arabia), SK Telecom (South Korea), Telstra (Australia), Vodafone (UK), and Verizon (US).

By Application

mMTC and URLLC

eMBB

FWA

By Vertical

Smart Cities

Connected Factories

Smart Buildings

Connected Vehicles

Connected Healthcare

Connected Retail

Smart Utilities

Broadband

Voice

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global 5G Services industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by 5G Services Market Report

1. What was the 5G Services Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of 5G Services Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the 5G Services Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

