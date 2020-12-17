Chipless RFID Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2019 to 2025

Chipless RFID market is expected to reach a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period 2019-2025. Chipless RFID tags are RFID tags that do not require microchips in the transponder. RFID offers longer range and automation, unlike barcodes that require operators to interrogate. The main challenge for adoption is the cost of RFID. Chipless RFID technology has emerged as a low-cost alternative to chip-type RFID systems, and given the high cost of silicon chip RFID transponders compared to optical barcodes, it has the potential to enter the mass market for tagging low-cost items.

The following players are covered in this report:

Impinj

NXP Semiconductors

Alien Technology

Avery Dennison

SATO Vicinity

Zebra Technologies

Chipless RFID Market segmentation by Type

Tags

Reader

Software

Chipless RFID Market segmentation by Application

Retail

Supply Chain

Aviation

Healthcare

Smart cards

Public Transit

Others

