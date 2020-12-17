5g Fixed Wireless Access Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

5G fixed wireless access market was valued at USD 503 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 86,669 million by 2025 expected to grow at a CAGR of 135%.

The 5G fixed wireless access market is expected to grow as the adoption of advanced technologies such as Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) increases and the use of millimeter wave technologies for 5G fixed wireless access increases.

The 5G fixed wireless access market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Huawei (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Inseego (US), Siklu Communication, Ltd. (Israel), Mimosa Networks, Inc. (US), Vodafone (UK), Verizon Communications Inc. (US) and CableFree (UK).

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, by Offering:

Hardware

Services

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, by Operating Frequency:

Sub–6 GHz

26 GHz–39 GHz

Above 39 GHz

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global 5g Fixed Wireless Access industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by 5g Fixed Wireless Access Market Report

1. What was the 5g Fixed Wireless Access Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of 5g Fixed Wireless Access Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the 5g Fixed Wireless Access Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

